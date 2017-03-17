Spring Valley Students Charged After Viral Video of Attack

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three Spring Valley High School students are facing charges after a video of an attack in a bathroom went viral on social media.

At around 8:45 PM on March 16th, 2017, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department received information regarding a video sent showed a student abusing another student who did not defend himself at SVHS.

According to a release from the Department, Sheriff Thompson immediately assigned a deputy to investigate the allegations. They immediately contacted Wayne County School Officials and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The investigator also contacted the guardian of the victim who said that the victim had been seen by medical personnel. School officials told the Department that the suspect had been suspended pending an investigation.

Sheriff Thompson and the investigator attended a meeting regarding the incident at Spring Valley High School this morning with school officials. The Sheriff and Investigator then responded to the victim’s residence and interviewed the victim. Several witnesses have also been interviewed.

One juvenile has been charged with Assault, Battery, and Conspiracy. Two other juveniles have also been charged with conspiracy. This incident is still under investigation.