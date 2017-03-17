UPDATE: Missing Princeton woman located

UPDATE: Mar. 17, 2017-10:15 p.m

Princeton Police report they have located a missing woman. According to the police, they located Gladys Solomon today at a hospital in Bluefield.

Her condition was not immediately available. She was last seen on February 20th at a home on Washington Avenue in Princeton.

It has been nearly a month since anyone has seen Gladys Solomon. Now police in Princeton, WV are asking for help from the public to find her.

Ms. Solomon is 63-years-old and was last seen on Feb. 20, 2017 at a home on Washington Ave. in Princeton. She is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 190-pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Ms. Solomon's location is asked to contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000. Tips can also be left anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips App on your computer, phone or mobile device.