Community service projects sought by Boy Scouts

The summer of 2017 will bring thousands of Boy Scouts to Fayette County for the national Jamboree. Those scouts are looking for service projects across the Mountain State to perform during the six days they are in West Virginia. It's called the Arrow to the Summit Community Service Initiative.

Governor Jim Justice held a press conference at 1 p.m. on March 17, 2017 asking for groups to submit their projects for consideration. He was joined by representatives of the Boy Scouts and the Citizens Conservation Corps. They are looking to perform more than 500,000 hours of service for West Virginia.

During the National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reserve in 2013, the scouts completed 352 community service projects in nine counties. The economic impact of the projects was more than $5 million. According to a release, it was the largest community service project of its kind in U.S. history.

The Initiative is open to all of West Virginia's 55 counties. They are divided into two groups. Group A includes Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming Counties. The other 46 West Virginia counties will fall into group B. Projects in Group A will be performed during the Jamboree. Group B projects will take place on July 18, before the Jamboree begins.

There is a sample application below. A fill-able version of the form can also be found at the Citizens Conservation Corps' web site.