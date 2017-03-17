Meth arrest made during Lewisburg traffic stop

A Kanawha County man is facing drug charges after being pulled over in Lewisburg, WV on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Marty Lee Sparks, 57, of Charleston, WV is charged with possession of methamphetamine and controlled prescription pills.

Officers with the Lewisburg Police Department pulled Sparks over for a routine traffic violation. That is when they discovered the drugs. Sparks was arraigned on Friday morning, March 17 and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.