Meth arrest made during Lewisburg traffic stop - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Meth arrest made during Lewisburg traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect
Suspect: Marty Sparks Suspect: Marty Sparks

A Kanawha County man is facing drug charges after being pulled over in Lewisburg, WV on Thursday, March 16, 2017.  Marty Lee Sparks, 57, of Charleston, WV is charged with possession of methamphetamine and controlled prescription pills.

Officers with the Lewisburg Police Department pulled Sparks over for a routine traffic violation.  That is when they discovered the drugs.  Sparks was arraigned on Friday morning, March 17 and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.  He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.