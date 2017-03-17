Local family uses their experience with suicide to help others

A mother and daughter are bringing awareness to suicide prevention. Elizabeth Stone and her daughter, Erin, shared their experience with suicide Thursday, March 16, 2017 at WVU Tech in Beckley

Erin attempted suicided 10 years ago at 17-years-old. Since then, the Stone's published a booked called "Valley of the Shadow" in 2014 and the duo has been traveling to various schools and churches spreading their message of hope.

"What we are hoping is first of all we will break the silence. That people will no longer be ashamed to talk about suicide whether it is they themselves who are having suicidal thoughts, whether they have attempted or someone in their family has died from suicide," said Elizabeth Stone.

Anyone suffering from or know of anyone suffering with suicidal thoughts please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.