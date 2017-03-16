Family affected by June floods receives new home

A Western Greenbrier County family who lost their house in the June flood gets a brand new home. A tiny house was set up for an anonymous Charmco resident today through the Disaster Case Management Program.

According to the man's family, he had been living in the condemned house after it was destroyed by the flood. The man's brother in law says it's a special day for his family.

"This was a very devastating flood for us. This was my wife's grandmother's place, and it wiped it out and she's been very upset about it being gone. But at least there will be a place for her brother to live," said David Morton.

Funding for the house was made possible through several grants including one from the United Way of Greenbrier Valley. The Disaster Case Management Program is in the process of building more homes for flood victims.

If your home was impacted by floods and you'd like to apply for help from the organization, call 304-956-2503.