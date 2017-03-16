WVU fans cheer on the Mountaineers in the NCAA Tournament

For the 28th time, the West Virginia University men's basketball team has made it to the NCAA Tournament. On Thursday, March 16, 2017,Mountaineer fans in Beckley are wearing their Gold and Blue.

Fans gathered around the big screen at Calacino's in Beckley to root for their four seed Mountaineers take on 13 seed Bucknell Bisons in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"West Virginia is one of those unique places that we don't have pro sports. This is our pros, this is our everything," said Mountaineer fan, Gerald Hayden.

Darrell Bailey agreed,"I think the whole state rally's around the mountaineers. I think mountaineer pride beats anybody in the country."

All fans want to see their team go all the way and Mountaineer fans are no different, but many people are being realistic about their bracket.

"I would love to see them break my bracket, but I don't see them getting past Gonzaga, we don't match up well against Gonzaga, said Bailey."



"I think WV is going to make it through the first couple rounds, I believe WV could advance all the way to play arizona, I have arizona advancing and beating us," said Hayden."

No matter how far they advance, Mountaineers fans will be cheering on the Gold and Blue. West Virginia got the win over Bucknell, 86-80. They will continue their tournament journey when they face Notre Dame on Saturday.