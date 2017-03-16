After House Bill Proposes Marijuana Legalization, 59News Finds Out How Often Law Enforcement Handle Marijuana Cases

A new bill to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes was introduced to the West Virginia House of Delegates. House Bill 3035 proposes legalizing marijuana and giving it similar regulations to alcohol. The proposed bill states it could help law enforcement focus more on violent crimes. So, 59News wanted to know how often law enforcement officers handle marijuana cases now.

Chief Deputy Joe Parks at the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said they deal with misdemeanor possession of marijuana cases about everyday. Parks provided 59News with pictures of marijuana deputies seized recently courtesy of Deputy Matt Hatfield.

Parks said, "It's pretty common that once or twice from Friday to Sunday, we get a little more than the usual amounts. That's an ounce or more and currency is usually seized when you get over the felony amount."

Parks said if a person is caught on a traffic stop for possession with less than 15 grams of marijuana, if found guilty, they will likely get 6 months of unsupervised probation and have to pay a fine. Second or third offenses could get a suspect 90 days in jail. Sheriff Tommy Bailey said marijuana possession can go up to a felony.

Bailey said, "If they have baggies with them, scales with them, and some currency with them, that could transform into a felony possession."

Parks said a lot of time can be put into each case.

Parks said, "You could be talking about 2 to 3 hours for the investigation interview. Then, you're talking about court time. You got a preliminary hearing up to 2 hours. Then, you got to indict them which involves a grand jury report which is another 2 to 3 hours. Then, if you have a trial it could be up to a day to 2.