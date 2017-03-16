Pocahontas County High School graduate accepted to U.S. Air Force Academy

A young man from the Cass area of Pocahontas County is on his way to being an Air Force Officer. Tyler Owens has been admitted to the U.S. Air Force Academy's class of 2021. He graduated from Pocahontas County High School and is currently a freshman at Potomac State College.

Tyler is one of eight nominations for service academies made by U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) in 2017. He is the first to be offered admission.

"I am proud to congratulate Tyler on his admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy and am confident that he embodies the best that West Virginia has to offer," stated Congressman Jenkins. "His acceptance to the Air Force Academy is a testament to his hard work, and I know he will represent our state well in his service. I am grateful for his willingness to serve and wish him all the best."

Owens was an academic leader throughout his time in high school, serving as senior class treasurer and captain of the varsity football team. He was also chosen to attend the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Boston, MA.