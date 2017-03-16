West Virginia ag officials trimming vehicles from fleet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The state Department of Agriculture is heeding a call from Gov. Jim Justice to reduce the number of state vehicles its workers drive.

Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt says the department is reducing its vehicle fleet by 23, or 15 percent. That will leave the department with 127 vehicles.

Leonhardt says the move will result in a cost savings of $21,000 annually.

Earlier announced fleet cuts include 122 from the Division of Highways, 84 from the Division of Natural Resources, 45 from the Division of Corrections and 35 from the Department of Environmental Protection.

Justice is looking for ways to trim state government costs as he addresses a budget shortfall.

