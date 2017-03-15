Three men arrested in Raleigh County drug bust

Drugs and cash seized after an investigation in Raleigh County

Three men have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

Detectives said Cliff Strickland of South Carolina, Josh Trotter of Raleigh County and Randall Bennett of Wyoming County were arrested on Monday, March 13, 2017 and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Police conducted the investigations at a house on Beckley Avenue and at two local motels.

Investigators said they found $10,000 worth of "crystal meth", five guns, heroin, marijuana, $5,000 in cash and a car allegedly used to transport drugs.

The three men are being held at the Southern Regional Jail.