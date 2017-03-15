The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department add to their K-9 Unit

Two new four legged additions have been made to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department. They now have a total of four dogs in their K-9 Unit.

Three of the canines are Bloodhounds and one of the new additions is a Belgian Mali. The animals track anything from a lost child to a suspect in a breaking and entering case. The Mali is the handler's go to service dog when searching for drugs.

These dogs are more than just pets, they are partners for the deputies.

"She knows when we are getting ready to go on a live track opposed to a training track or just driving down the road, she someone can read me and seems to know and of course being a handler, I am able to read my dog," said Sgt. William Killen.



Training for these canines is never finished. They are always learning new ways to help their handlers and the community.