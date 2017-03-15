Fayette Institute Students Clean House At State Competition



Congratulations are in order for students at the Fayette Institute of Technology.



During the weekend high school and adult nursing students put their skills to the test in Huntington. Both groups ultimately won the state championship competition and were awarded with trophies and medals for their performance.

Teachers at the school said they couldn't be happier for their students and their success.

"we are very proud of them I think they all worked extremely hard while we were in Huntington and they do everyday and we strive everyday to have a school of excellence here in we are real real proud that we maintain an excellent passage rate for state boards," nursing instructor Kimberly Miller said.

Coming up in June the students will compete in the national competition which takes place in Florida.