Minden Residents Voice Concerns Over Water Upgrade Project

Residents in Fayette county are voicing concerns over a multi-million dollar water and sewer upgrade project during a public hearing held Wednesday by the West Virginia Public Service Commission.



Located in the small town of Minden near Oak Hill, The Arbuckle sewer plant was built back in the 1970's. Its old, outdated and some experts and engineers call it a disaster.



"Without this project they are really stuck because they have a non-performing system and they have no way to obtain funds and fix that system," Jim Kelsh said. Kelsh is an attorney for the Oak Hill Sanitary Board. The board is currently proposing a 24 Million project to upgrade and take over the old sewer system



The project also includes upgrades to Oak Hill's Water system. If passed it would increase rates for residents living in Oak Hill and the small town of Minden, however Minden residents will be paying about $20 dollars more than Oak Hill residents. Its an increase lifelong Minden resident Steve Hayslette doesn't agree with.



"My concerns is the rates that they want to charge," he said. "Which we are all supposed to be part of the Oak Hill PSD after the takeover I think the rates should be fairly spread across the board."



Susie Jenkins owns property in Minden and shared the same sentiment. " These people down here can't afford it, they can barely afford their medicines and let alone pay $100 sewer bill a month."



The reason for the rate difference is a surcharge and to ensure both Minden and Oak hill residents are paying for their own upgraded system.



"The Arbuckle system has some distinct liabilities it bringing over some pre-existing debt that Oak Hill will be assuming and we didn't want to have Oak Hill Subsidizing Arbuckle customers and vice versa we didn't want to have Arbuckle Customers subsidizing Oak hill Customers," Kelsh said.

If passed the project would take a year and a half to complete.