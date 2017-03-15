With the opioid epidemic sweeping the state, one group tries to - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

With the opioid epidemic sweeping the state, one group tries to help

With the opioid epidemic happening throughout the state, one local organization is working to put a stop to addiction. 

Brian's Safehouse offers men a second chance to get sober through a faith based recovery program. The organization is hosting a fundraiser next month and all money raised will go directly to Brian's Safehouse, so they can continue offering the 12 month program. 

"This year banquet will be an exciting on because we're doing a review of people who have been through the program and their successes and feature their success, said Co-Founder of Brian's Safehouse Leon Brush. 

The fundraiser will be April 6th at Tamarack. Everyone is encouraged to come out and learn more about their personal stories. It is 35 dollars per person and the deadline to sign up is April 2nd.

