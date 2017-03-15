Raleigh County prepares for Earth Day

With Earth Day just around the corer, local organizations have made it their mission to clean up the area. Raleigh County's Make It Shine Committee is holding a clean up on Harper Road April 21st.

This is an annual event they do around Earth day to better the county. People with the committee say having a clean area doesn't only look better, but it's important.

"We have an opportunity to clean up our area, it's irresponsible to have litter. We have the chance to have a beautiful place here we just all have to feel it," said Kate Sopher with Raleigh County Make It Shine.

The group will meet at the Kroger on Harper Road. The committee is still in need of volunteers.