Local organization heads up water conservation effort

The Piney Creek Watershed Association has partnered up with the Beckley Sanitary Board to offer discounted rain barrels.

Rain barrels are used to collect water when it rains. They are made out of recycled material and can collect up to 50 gallons of water. Each barrel is 75 dollars and the group will be selling them until May 1st.

"People use water for a lot of things that they don't need treated water from the water company. Examples are watering flowers, washing your car," said David Stewart with Piney Creek Watershed Association.

If you are interested in purchasing a rain barrel, contact the Piney Creek Watershed Association.