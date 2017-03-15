People React to Legalizing Marijuana the Same as Alcohol

The West Virginia Legislature shuts down a bill for medical marijuana and today (3/15) a brand new bill to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes was introduced to the West Virginia House of Delegates. The bill proposes legalizing marijuana with the same regulations as alcohol. The community weighed in on how they feel if this bill was passed.

"They're growing it everywhere anyway and smoking it, so why not take advantage," said a Raleigh County Resident, Larry Lyons. Lyons said he sees a lot of opportunities in legalizing marijuana, "I think it should be legalized because it's more tax money," Lyons stressed.

House Bill 3035 proposes legalizing marijuana and giving it similar regulations to alcohol. This would allow anyone 21-years-old or older to buy and smoke the plant for recreational purposes.

Lyons said he believes this will help our state with the deficit it's facing because of how well it's preformed in other states, "Like Colorado, they're getting all kind of tax money out of that to help their state," said Lyons.

The bill states it could help law enforcement focus more on violent crimes and generate revenue for education, but not everyone agrees. "To me it's ridiculous to even think about legalizing it," said a Raleigh County Resident, Glenn Vennington.

Vennington said he believes this bill will only contribute to the state's problems. "I don't want it legalized because we have enough problems in this state with drugs and why legalize something that will cause more damage," said Vennington.

For those who are worried the bill will cause more harm than good, West Virginia Lawmakers have included regulations for the drug. The bill states; people wouldn't be allow to smoke in public places, there would be child resistant packaging, and people can't drive if they consume marijuana.

The bill is currently being reviewed by the Health and Human Resource Committee and from there it will go to the Judiciary.