Beckley Pop Culture Convention Aims to Raise Domestic Violence Awareness

BECKLEY, W.Va. -

The Women's Resource Center is putting on Beckley's first ever pop culture convention. 

Tickets are on sale and sponsors are needed for the upcoming "Causeacon." The three-day event celebrates a variety of pop culture themes from movies, to TV shows, Anime and more. 

All proceeds will benefit the Women's Resource Center and its fight to bring awareness about domestic violence.

"We're using this as a venue to talk about issues that youth is dealing with," Dee Sizemore, Women's Resource Center Public Relations Coordinator, said. "Teen dating violence, bullying and stuff like that. So we're really excited about this opportunity and something that has grown to be a lot."

Causeacon will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center April 28-30. A three day pass costs $30. 

More info can be found at http://www.causeacon.com/.

