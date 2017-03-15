Princeton Firefighters Battle Fire and Frigid Temperatures

Firefighters in Princeton not only battled a house fire on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, they also were fighting off the bitter cold temperatures as well. Firefighters looked at the remains of a home that went up in flames around 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday. Captain Sean Wyatt says his firefighters ran into problems with their water lines.

Wyatt said, "Some of the main difficulties they had was the freezing of the water lines that we have. We had to change some nozzles out. The nozzles froze. While they was changing them out, they had to actually hit them a few times to actually break the ball valves open so they could actually spray the water."

Wyatt said the temperature was about 6 degrees.

Wyatt said "Firemen actually have difficulty with the ice formation on the ground which actually makes it harder for them to stand. If the hoses freeze to the ground, they have to go back, break the hoses loose from the ground, and try to advance them back into the fire."

Firefighter Adam Branscome said it's hard to keep some equipment from freezing in frigid temperatures.

Branscome said, "The cold weather in general on the guys kind of wear and tears on them with the ice that builds up on their gear how it freezes, makes it stiffer."

Everyone made it out of the home safe. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.