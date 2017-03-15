Local Hospital Offers Wellness Program For Employers - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Local Hospital Offers Wellness Program For Employers

BECKLEY, W.Va. -

A health service for employers in the area is being offered by a local hospital.

Raleigh General Hospital is offering a WorkPoint Wellness program. The on-site services for companies include injury prevention, physicals, drug screens and more.

WorkPoint Wellness also helps educate employees on their companies health insurance plans. 

"It's linking providers with employers and their employees," Brianna Harvey, WorkPoint Wellness Corporate Health Consultant, said. "And just kind of bettering the relationship that the hospital has in the community."

Harvey said more than 30 companies are taking advantage of Work Point Wellness as of March 15, 2017. If you are an employer and are interested in using the program, you can reach its call center at (888) 991-3627.

