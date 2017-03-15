Courtesy Patrol Grows Closer to Being Cut Than Ever

A state funded program that provides roadside help to drivers is closer than ever to the chopping block.

Legislation to get rid of West Virginia Courtesy Patrol has passed the House of Delegates to the Senate.

Dean Backus, Vietnam veteran and Beckley resident, said this time of year can be dangerous for driving. He believes cutting a program like Courtesy Patrol could lead to serious consequences.

"If someone's stranded on the side of the road and they need help, the Courtesy Patrol would be an answer to a problem and prayer," Backus said.

But state leaders who find the program unnecessary are looking to move the money used for Courtesy Patrol to the Division of Highways road fund. The House of Delegates voted to pass a bill on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 that would get rid of Courtesy Patrol.

Jennifer Douglas oversees the program through the Citizens Conservation Corps, or CCC, and is growing more nervous by the day for her employees.

"We recognize it's tough economic times and there's a lot of entities, agencies and great programs that are fighting for their lives right now," Douglas said.

Similar legislation in 2016 to cut Courtesy Patrol died in the House Finance Committee.

Douglas said this is the farthest a bill to eliminate the program has ever gone.

"We know and look at it each and every year as nothing's guaranteed," Douglas said. "We just have to continue to fight and make sure the we get that message out and make sure our senators know the importance and the value of the program."

The state could save up to $5 million if the bill to cut Courtesy Patrol is passed by the Senate and signed by governor Jim Justice. But more than 100 employees of the program around the state would be out of work.

The bill to cut Courtesy Patrol is currently in the hands of the Senate Finance Committee.

