Community tips lead to drug arrest in Lochgelly, WV

West Virginians are proving they are tired of the drug epidemic. Deputies in Fayette County received complaints about a home on Summerlee Loop Road in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill, WV. That prompted an investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

"We follow up on all information provided to us, but sometimes it takes a little while," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "Our drug Task Force covers two counties and our resources are often stretched thin, but we do follow up on all tips and complaints."

Investigators were able to buy drugs at the home under controlled circumstances on several occasions. That was enough to obtain a search warrant. Officers with the drug task force and Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies went into the home on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 and found heroin, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana. They also seized scales and drug packaging material, along with $1,500 in cash.

The owner of the home, Anthony Bell, 50, of Oak Hill was arrested. He is charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Anyone who has information concerning drug trafficking in their area is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 304-574-4216 or State Police in Oak Hill at 304-469-2915. Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online with your computer, phone or mobile device by using the P3 Tips App.