Bluefield State educator is Professor of the Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Bluefield State College educator has won the West Virginia Faculty Merit Foundation's 2016 Professor of the Year Award, which comes with a $10,000 cash prize.

The foundation announced Monday that the winner is Jeffrey Bolton of Bluefield State's School of Engineering Technology and Computer Science. He has taught in the Mechanical Engineering Technology Department full-time since 2011.

Bolton received Bluefield State's faculty of the year award in 2014 and Virginia Tech's Sporn Award for excellence in teaching in 2010.

The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among West Virginia's public and private college and university faculties.

