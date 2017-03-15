National Park Service and Active Southern WV Hosts Winter Sports Demo

Active Southern West Virginia and park rangers with the New River Gorge National River are teaming up to spread awareness about health and wellness. ON Tuesday, March 14, 2017 both groups hosted several sporting activities including cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding. Officials said the event is aimed at providing a fun environment to get healthy and stay fit.

"So we are building some programs for people to learn different ways they can get out and get active in national parks

and to get the community involved in some of things the people from out of state come here to do." Park Ranger Angela Allison said.

The fun began at 4 p.m. at the Burnwood Day Use Area near the Canyon Rim visitors center.