Robert Kovack's Family speak Out

The family of a missing Virginia Tech student is speaking out after remains that were found under the New River Gorge Bridge proved to be those of Robert Kovack.



In a telephone interview the father of the victim said they are happy to have closure and can now move on. Kovack was reported missing back in 1998. Rangers at the National Park Service assisted with the initial search efforts and the recovery of the body that was found in March of last year. spokeswoman for the National Park Service, Jelena Campbell said Rangers are happy to play a small role in bringing closure to Kovack's family.



"In the initial search which was pretty extensive and anyone familiar with the terrain and the area around the bridge knows its pretty rough pretty rugged steep and rocky and we frequently work with the West Virginia State Police on these types of investigations and unfortunately all to often body recoveries," Campbell said.

The West Virginia State Police said the investigation is still on going. Anyone with information that can help with the case is urged to call 304-469-2915