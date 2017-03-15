Commission On Aging Helps Seniors in Need

As the temperatures start to a dip again, workers at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging are reminding people to check-in on their elderly loved ones.

They say the cold weather can have a harmful impact on the body, especially to those with arthritis.

They encourage seniors living in Raleigh County to call the center if they are in need.

"We always want seniors to know that if we are open and we are Monday through Friday 8a.m. to 4p.m. if they have a problem, if there's something they need help with we have a social worker who can help them out and we are just glad to help them with anything that they call us about," socials services director Terri Tilley said.



For more information on the services offered at the center call 304-255-1397