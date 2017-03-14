Raleigh Schools extend superintendent's contract

The Raleigh County Board of Education members unanimously voted Tuesday night to reappoint Superintendent David Price for another two years.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to continue to serve in Raleigh County," said Price.

He says he's looking forward to continue working on projects like the Shady Spring High School renovation, the technology initiative and even implementing plans for a new elementary school.

"We have great staff members, we have outstanding principals and teachers in our schools, service personnel do a great job in Raleigh County, they're all very dedicated and committed so I look forward to nothing but great things out of Raleigh County schools," Price added.

During the meeting, board members also voted to pass the building package for the elementary school on to a second motion. The School Building Authority is also looking into making the building a net zero school, which Price says would make it the only school of that kind in the state.

Although many details of his contract extension remain the same, his $500 car allowance was removed.