Update On Mercer County Commission's Lawsuit Against 3 Drug Companies

A Mercer County Commission meeting was held on Tuesday March 14, 2017 and a drug lawsuit was on the agenda. Mercer County Commissioners told 59News that prosecutors recommended Truman Chafin and his law firm to handle the litigation but no decision has been made at this point. Commissioners are suing 3 national drug companies who they say have flooded the area with prescription pills.

Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler said, "The commission authorized me to negotiate for a lower rate on the contingent fee contracts. The contracts we've been looking at have been about 33 and a third percent of the ultimate recovery plus cost. We have a couple contracts at 25 percent and a couple of firms indicated that they'd be willing to come to that as well."

Sitler said they should have a final announcement on which firm they are going to go with in the next 2 weeks.