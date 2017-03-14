Lack of Snow Days Could Mean Students Will Have An Early Summer Vacation

Lack of Multiple Snow Days Could Mean Students Will Have An Early Summer Vacation

A mild winter could allow students to start their summer break earlier than usual.

Katie Gilley, 16, who was kind of hoping for a snow day, attended school on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Montcalm High School.

"I woke up really tired this morning.," Gilley said. "I don't know why but it was just a tired morning I guess. I was hoping for a snow day."

Data and Information Specialist for Mercer County Schools Teresa Russell said they only had three snow days this winter and they've already made those three days up. Mercer County is considering adopting a new calendar that would end this school year earlier.

Russell said, "It benefits Mercer County to modify the calendar because we have several built-in snow days in May. During the month of May is when we have our state standardized testing window. In order for the students to have continuity on the test, it benefits the students to be able to attend every day."

Russell said there are six built-in make-up days for snow days. If there aren't any more snow days, then the students usually will just have those make-up days off.

If the board approves the calendar modification proposal, school will end sometime in May instead of June.

A meeting is being held Tuesday night to discuss that matter.