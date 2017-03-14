Bill to eliminate Courtesy Patrol passes House of Delegates - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Bill to eliminate Courtesy Patrol passes House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation that would eliminate a state-funded roadside assistance program.
    
The bill passed on a 58-41 vote Tuesday and now moves to the state Senate.
    
Several delegates spoke in favor of and against the bill, which moves funding that pays a nonprofit group to operate the Courtesy Patrol back into a Division of Highways road fund.
    
The state's annual contract through the DOH for the Courtesy Patrol is with Beckley-based Citizens Conservations Corps of West Virginia. The contract ends in May.
    
The Courtesy Patrol has 72 drivers and 36 pickup trucks and operates 16 hours each day, mostly in the evening and overnight hours. It helps stranded motorists and removes hazards such as dead deer from roadways.

