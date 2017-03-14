March Snow: Emergency responders were ready for the worst

Local emergency crews didn't have severe weather to deal with on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, but they were prepared. The fire chief of the Lewisburg fire department, Joe Thomas said a two hour prep for the storm was done on the fire trucks to get ready for the expected snow storm.

"The guys that came in for evening shift chained all of our trucks up, made sure the equipment was ready," said Thomas. "(They) made sure the chainsaws and everything was ready, just in case we had that heavy snow that they were calling for."

Thomas said he was glad the storm never hit southern West Virginia. He added that severe weather always makes the jobs of emergency crews even more difficult than it is already.