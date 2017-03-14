Visitors and West Virginians alike marvel at the March snow

While much of the northeast is shoveling out from several inches of snow.. Southern West Virginia is breathing a sigh of relief. In Rainelle, the snow was not as deep as some were expecting, but there was still some shoveling to be done. Division of Highways vehicles treated the roadways, while residents brushed the snow off the top of their cars.

"I don't mind snow," said Payton Williams who is visiting from North Carolina. "It's usually pretty fun, but we don't get a ton, so I'm kind of freaked out. I don't really know what to do."

The snowfall in Rainelle was nothing compared to other places around the nation like New York City. People in the area called it a pleasant surprise.

"I really expected to wake up with 6 or 7 inches on the ground," stated Crawley, WV resident James Johnson. "You know. I've lived in this part of the country all my life."

"I was talking to a couple of people who live around here and they were saying we're going to get a foot and the roads were going to be really bad. So I'm happy that they're clear," added North Carolina resident Georgia McCoy.

Close to 20 million Americans are under a blizzard warning. Millions more, including West Virginians, are under winter storm watches.

