Road Crews Well Prepared for Snow in Beckley

With the winter weather crews were busy keeping the roads clean in Raleigh County. Residents said with the preparations, roads were clean and safe for driving. "No, there was no problems at all, I got four wheel drive so I rolled on with it," said Sharley Thomas.

Thomas had to be at work at 7 a.m. but said despite the wintry weather, her commute was hassle free. "Yeah, the roads were clear, there was a little bit more snow in Princeton but the roads were really clear," said Thomas.

As an Omelet Shoppe employee, Thomas said she's thankful for the City of Beckley for her getting to work safely because of the great job they did with clearing the roads.

Crews with the Public Works Department in Beckley had been salting the roads at 10 p.m. and they said that was all a part of their plan to be prepared. The department was so prepared they didn't need to be out today (3/14).

"We just wanted to be ready because they were calling for three to four inches," an Employee with the Public Works Department in Beckley, Jerry Stump.

While the weather wasn't as bad as people expected it to be, the Public Works Department has crews on standby just in case conditions become severe.

The department said they aren't done preparing yet, with the temperatures expected to drop into the teens, they will be salting for safety. "Salt some of the sidewalks so they'll be ready for the morning and handicap ramps," said Stump.