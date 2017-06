A man from Williamsburg, WV is facing drug charges. Jacob Ray Huffman, 27, was arrested Monday, March 13, 2017 for Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies were patrolling in the Williamsburg area when they came across a car with Huffman and two other people inside. During the investigation they searched the car and were able to discover that he had made a deal to sell methamphetamine.

Huffman was arraigned in front of a Greenbrier County magistrate. He was released on a $25,000 bond.