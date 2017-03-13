New Mercer County Special Prosecutor Sworn in

Holly Flanigan is officially the Special Prosecutor for Mercer County.

"This is really a great way to focus on those who need it most and who often go unheard. I'm joining a great team who have been fighting behind the scenes for so long," said Flanigan, Crimes Against Children Special Prosecutor.

Flanagan will focus on the prosecution of all crimes against children cases in Mercer County. This is a new position for the county that was made possible through a grant written by Child Protect and the Prosecuting Attorney's office.

"I've been working through volunteer work for years trying to help the children in our community and give them a positive outlet for all of their energy and potential. Joining a team of people who have been doing that as well, behind the scenes for years and giving a voice to our kids, the ones who need it most, it's just really an honor to have this position and be able to help further," Flanigan added.

Shiloh Woodard, the Executive Director for Child Protect believes Flanigan's background in science and law will give their investigative team a new edge.

"The children that Holly is meeting now, at the very beginning of the investigative process, trying to determine if these children have been victims, she'll be able to build a relationship with them and be able to work with them all the way through their court case and be able to advocate for them in a way that we have not had up until now. We have not had one individual prosecutor to be able to focus on that," said Woodard.

Flanigan previously served as the Judicial Law Clerk for Judge Sadler for the past nine years.

