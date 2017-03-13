Tamarack Offers Beer Brewing Classes - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Tamarack Offers Beer Brewing Classes

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

For those who have wondered how beer is brewed, people can get a hands on experience at Tamarack.

Tamarack is offering a brewing class for anyone above the age of 21-years-old. A local brew master will be teaching the class and people will learn how to make their very own IPA.

Tamarack said so far they have seen a great interest for this class and expect it to grow. "It's going to be a blast, Beckley has a lot of people interested and we're going to be teaching more classes, we're going to make a pumpkin beer hopefully when the Halloween season approaches," said Tamarack's Marketing Manager, Norma Acord.

The class is $40 per person and the first class will be next Thursday. If you would like to sign up you can visit their website to do so at http://www.tamarackwv.com/

