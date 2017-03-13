Police Prepare for Dangerous Snow Conditions

Beckley Police are gearing up for the winter weather that's expected to hit tomorrow (3/14).

Police said with the mild weather we've had so far this winter, people aren't used to driving in the snow.

Unfortunately, accidents do happen with slick conditions, which is why they are urging you to be extra cautious.

Beckley Police said they are prepared and will be on standby for any accidents that could happen. "We're always prepared for weather this time of the year but we haven't had bad weather this year so we're urging drivers to take it slow and if you don't have to go out, stay home," said Cpl. Clark McCormick.

On top of that police are also advising drivers to be aware of their surroundings out on the road. Police will be out tomorrow patrolling the streets working to keep everyone safe.