Beckley Police Use Martial Arts to Advance Officers Training

Officers from the Beckley Police Department started the first of many classes at the Family Martial Arts center in Beckley. These martial arts classes will train officers to keep them safe when they're out on the streets.

Patrolman Charlene Diggs makes her way through her first year with the Beckley Police Department and she said it's important to always be on your toes. "It's very important because right now I'm working strictly the road and I may encounter different size subjects," said Patrolman Diggs.

Diggs took part in self defense training, learning different techniques to keep herself safe. The patrolman said it's important because she never knows what she'll encounter when she's on duty. "You never know what's going to happen or what situation you'll run into," said Patrolman Diggs.

Every officer with the Beckley Police Department will go through the training and instructors said they're teaching them escape techniques if danger is to strike. "If situations go bad for them they know how to control the situation with using as little force for them," said the Head Instructor at the Family Martial Arts, Jason Wilcox.

As a martial arts instructor for more than 20 years, Jason Wilcox instructed officers through different drills giving them hands on experience. "We are focusing on control tactics showing to use different non violent ways to bring a suspect down," said Wilcox.

Both the officers and instructors said this isn't done just to help the police department but it also keeps the community safe.

These self defense classes are offered to anyone interested in taking them. You can visit http://www.beckleyfamilymartialarts.com/