LATEST: Kovack family issues statement on ID of body

Robert Kovak was last seen on September 18,1998 heading home to Riversville, West Virginia for the weekend.

11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017 UPDATE:

The family of Robert Kovack released a short statement regarding the positive identification of his remains. The statement simply said that the family is happy to have closure in the case and they can now move on.

ORIGINAL STORY: Nearly 20 years after a Marion County man disappeared, his remains have finally been positively identified. West Virginia State Police have received DNA confirmation that remains found near the New River Gorge Bridge on March 10, 2016 belong to Robert Leroy Kovack. he was a Virginia Tech graduate who went missing on Sept. 18, 1998.

According to a release from the state police, an examination of the partial skeleton showed that Kovack may have been hit by a car. He then fell from the New River Gorge Bridge.

The case is still under investigation the the Oak Hill Detachment of the State Police. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the detachment at 304-469-2915.