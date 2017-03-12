Bernie Sanders speaks at Mount View High School in McDowell County

In McDowell County, a special edition of All In with Former Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders as taped on Sunday, March 12, 2017.. During the special they discussed challenges facing McDowell County with people from the region.

"It's amazing that so many West Virginians showed up to voice how they feel. No matter who they support, they need to be here," said Erica Lucas, McDowell County Resident.

During the taping of the show, host Chris Hayes and Senator Sanders discussed issues facing the community like rebuilding the state's infrastructure, and the opioid epidemic.

"When I saw so many hands went up for people who had lost loved ones as a result of the opioid crisis, that is just chilling. That's incredible. We need more treatment but also we need to give young people opportunities so drugs are not what they're seeking out," said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.-V.T.).

The panel included officials, doctors and community members from Southern West Virginia.

"His commitment to the middle class, his commitment to economic justice and to social justice I think would automatically attract him to the plight of a lot of Appalachian communities," said Genny Martin, Kanawha County Resident.

While Hayes believes the McDowell County is facing serious issues, he says they're not the only state with drug problems.

"Obviously McDowell County has a bunch of very specific challenges, but a lot of them are broadly applicable. Like I said in the city of New York, in the burrow of Staten Island, the opioid crisis is intense and severe and acute and it's got people spinning their heads around in the same way it does here," said Hayes.

The special will air Monday night at 8 p.m.