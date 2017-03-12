Local Groups Take Part in Cleaning Up This Earth Day

The Piney Creek Watershed Association has partnered up with local groups to pick up trash throughout Raleigh County.

This will take place this Earth Day to clean up our area. Members with the group say roads like Raleigh Ridge Road are covered in trash like soda cans, TV's and beer bottles, which are prime examples of what's hurting our environment.

"Driving by and seeing all this trash everywhere it gives a negative impression and for people coming from out of town they see this trash it becomes a place they don't want to go here or start a business here because it becomes a trashed environment," said a Member with the Piney Creek Watershed Association, David Stewart.

The group is looking for both volunteers and sponsors to take part in this event. It will be on April 22nd and for anyone interested in participating you can contact David Stewart at dstewart.pcwa@gmail.com.