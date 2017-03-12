Fayetteville Plans to Repair Old Bridge

One decaying bridge in Fayette County has been awarded grant money to repair it.

The Town of Fayetteville has been awarded grant money from the Division of Highways to replace the bridge on Second Avenue right off of Route 19.

The town has received $700,000 for the project. The old bridge has been closed for three years now due to unsafe structural issues.

The town's superintendent said this will be a great thing for Fayetteville. "We finalized and signed a contract to put back the Second Avenue bridge, within the next year or so we'll be putting that bridge back," said the Superintendent for Fayetteville, Bill Lanham. Lanham said he hopes for the project to be complete by next spring.