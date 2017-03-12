Fayette County Schools Look Toward a Bright Future

Fayette County Schools are close to regaining full local control of their school system, one mother who has had her daughter in the Fayette County School system for over ten years said there are still improvements that need to be made. "The food program they have, the kids are still coming home hungry, they're not getting enough food," said a Fayette County Mother, Donna Corley.

Superintendent, Terry George said he is working to improve on for the future for all Fayette County Schools, "Our board has worked very hard in corporation with the central office and our schools to improve all our conditions that were sited," said George.

That doesn't mean their work is done. The county is looking to consolidate schools and Superintendent Terry George said they're not doing this because they want to shut down schools. "The county doesn't have the revenue to sustain 18 schools," said George.

With consolidation efforts, George does have plans to help build Fayette County's future. "To develop and build some new schools and renovate many schools here in the county," said George.

George's contract is up this June and he said he has thought about remaining with the county. "If they offer a contract I'm very receptive to that and we still have some unfinished business here," said George.

George's contract expires June 30th and at this time there hasn't been discussion on whether he will remain. This upcoming week the central office will be officially signing a document to accept full local control of the Fayette County School System.