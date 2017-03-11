Union Workers Voice State Budget Concerns

The West Virginia Budget crisis is starting to hit close to home for employees and patients at the Jackie Withrow hospital in Beckley.

Right now lawmakers are moving forward with three Bills aimed at possibly closing the nursing home facility in an effort to meet the state budget. As a result union workers met with local delegates for a town hall meeting to voice concerns.

For the past 14 years Nola Lilly has worked as a switch board operator at Jackie Withrow Hospital. "We are on the top priority list to be sold," she said. "They will give us an ultimatum either you relocate which families cant they have mortgages families we live pay day to pay day a lot it would mean that they just tell us you wither relocate or get a another job."

Lilly is also a member of the West Virginia Public Workers Union, UE Local 170. The group met with local delegates to address their concerns over the possible closing of the facility. In an effort to meet the budget, legislation is currently on the House and Senate floor to possibly fore go long term facilities like the Jackie Withrow hospital and build new private facilities. It's a possible solution Delegate Mick Bates doesn't agree with.

"So what we would like to see is the Secretary develop a plan and then work with the residents that are their and the employees to make sure that it makes sense for the state of West Virginia," Bates said.

Despite the issue at hand workers say the plan to hold on to hope until the very end.



"I am remaining hopeful with other employees and ill be fighting it till we have no jobs," Lilly said.

