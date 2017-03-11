Polar Plunge fundraiser draws hundreds in Ronceverte

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the 14th annual Greenbrier Valley Polar Plunge fundraiser, and all for a good cause. About 80 people took the plunge to raise money for the non-profit Child and Youth Advocacy Center of Lewisburg. The C.Y.A.C. interviews and counsels sexually abused children in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties and aids in the prosecution of sex offenders.

The event raised almost $18,000 for the agency, which counsels and assists families and child victims of abuse and violence.

"We've raised over $80,000 in the last six or seven years. There are about 400 members in our club and this is the first year that we've gone in the Greenbrier River here in Ronceverte and we're loving life down here," said Christian Giggenback, organizer for the event.

"It's a good cause and I want to help with the cause. It's something I've always wanted to do so I thought better late than never. I'm going to give it a try today," said Linda Shires, event participant.

Shires was one of the 80 brave participants in Saturday's Polar Plunge. While she was a little fearful of jumping into the chilly river, others were more excited.

"I'm really excited. It's a nice, beautiful day. Temperatures out here are mediocre, if the wind would stop that would be better. The water looks wet, I'm sure it'll be cold, too but right now I think the water is probably warmer than the air, so hopefully getting in the water will feel warm," said Keith Fletcher, event participant.

The annual event is usually held at Blue Bend in Anthony, but that area suffered major damage during the June 2016 floods. Because of that damage, Polar Bear officials made the decision to jump into the Greenbrier River in Ronceverte.

However, the club hopes to continue plunges at Blue Bend once it's been fully repaired by the National Forest Service.

"I think just getting out here and seeing all the different people and looking at everyone getting involved. It continues to grow every year and it's good it's getting the recognition it needs," Fletcher added.