Judge: Consolidation plan may go on; schools can't be razed

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - A Nicholas County judge has declined to immediately stop the controversial plan to consolidate five Nicholas County public schools into two schools that share a single campus following a flood last year.

News outlets report Judge James Rowe on Thursday denied a preliminary injunction that had been requested by supporters of rebuilding Richwood's flood-damaged schools in the Richwood area instead of consolidating them into a single campus near Summersville.

Rowe did, however, agree to an injunction blocking the immediate demolition of Richwood Middle and High School.

The judge scheduled a May 10 hearing after which he still may rule to stop the consolidation based on the lawsuit's allegations that the Nicholas board violated open meetings laws before voting in favor of the plan Tuesday.

Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick denies the allegations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.