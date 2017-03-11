West Virginians see upside, downside from proposed pipeline

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Officials have heard from supporters and opponents of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas down the center of West Virginia for 195 miles.

Several residents urged state permit approvals during a public hearing Thursday for the project and its jobs. Others warned of damage from construction, erosion and ongoing aerial herbicide spraying along the right-of-way.

Greg Hefner, a FirstEnergy manager representing the Harrison County Economic Development Corp., says the project would bring 4,500 jobs and pay ongoing taxes.

Tom Bond, farmer and retired chemistry professor, says the focus on construction jobs is short-sighted, that the company will take land in perpetuity, other land will be affected and science shows fossil fuels heating the planet.

EQT Corp.'s pipeline, estimated to cost $3.4 billion, would extend south from north-central West Virginia to the Virginia state line and 108 miles beyond.

