Hunks in Heels raises thousands of dollars for the Women's Resource Center

On Friday night the Women's Resource Center in Beckley hosted their fourth annual fundraiser, Hunks in Heels. The event helps raise thousands of dollars for the center to help them continue to serve domestic violence victims.

The event is also a good excuse to see some charitable hunks put on their dancing shoes.

"I wanted to get involved because we on our air have so many stories about domestic violence and crimes and violence against women, that we need to spread even more awareness about it and I think by doing this and putting more money towards that cause it's worth it and it's worth even going out in some heels," said Joe Putrelo, event participant.

Organizers for the event said before the show even started they had raised about $35,000 for the Resource Center.

Brandon Thompson with Tudor's Biscuit World was crowned Mr. Hunk in Heels.