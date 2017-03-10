Senate passes bill strengthening drug trafficking sentences

West Virginia Lawmakers are continuing to fight against the drug epidemic in the mountain state.

The Senate unanimously passed a Bill, aimed at strengthening sentences for those convicted of trafficking illegal drugs that led to overdose deaths.

Lawmakers said Senate bill 220 is designed to hold drug dealers and distributors accountable for being involved in drug trafficking crimes that led to death.

Local prosecutor George Sitler of Mercer County said there needs to be more legislation focused on treatment rather than tougher sentences.



"I think that the legislature need to restrict physicians ability to prescribe opiates for more than 30 days at a time I think that there's not really a legitimate medical need for the level of opiates that are being prescribed and I think that at least two physicians should have to sign off on an opiate prescription that last more than 30 days."



Now that the bill has passed through the senate, next it will be sent to the House of Delegates for a vote.